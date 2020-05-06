Seahawks Open to Discussing Marshawn Lynch Contract for 2020, Says GM Schneider

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch plays during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Veteran running back Marshawn Lynch told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt during Monday's SportsCenter that his agent had been in talks with the Seattle Seahawks regarding another potential stint with the team in 2020 (h/t Brady Henderson of ESPN).  

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider responded publicly on Wednesday, saying the team "would discuss it" during an appearance on 105.7 The Fan's Inside Access:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

