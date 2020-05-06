Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: New Seahawks Contract 'Not Considered Likely'

Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks could still re-sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but a deal is "not considered likely," according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The free agent would not only have to drop his asking price, but he also would have to take "significantly less money than what the team previously offered him" to complete a deal with Seattle.

Clowney was initially seeking a long-term deal worth $21 million per season, per Henderson, but lowered his asking price last month to about $17-18 million per year, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Seattle has used its resources to help fill the hole at edge-rusher. The team signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in free agency, and it drafted Darrell Taylor in Round 2 and Alton Robinson in Round 5.

General manager John Schneider seemingly hinted his team was done chasing Clowney last week in an interview with KJR-AM.

"We took a good run at it," Schneider said, via Henderson. "It didn't happen. He's a great guy. He fit in great in the locker room, did a really nice job for us, but we need to be conducting business, and he just was not in a position to make a move. So we gave it a run and now you've got to keep going, and that's what we've done."

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed also got his number No. 90 back after Clowney wore it last year.

Seattle could still use help defensively after ranking 26th in yards allowed last season, including 27th against the pass, but it appears the door has closed on re-signing Clowney.