Trail Blazers, Nuggets Plan to Open Facilities Friday on Limited Basis

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are among the first teams set to open their facilities Friday as part of a limited return from the hiatus caused by the coronavirus, according to Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today.

The Houston Rockets were also initially planning to open Friday but have been delayed to May 18:

Rockets CEO Tad Brown originally said the organization was "certainly expecting" to open on May 8.

The NBA announced last month that beginning on May 8, teams could begin reopening facilities in accordance with the relaxation of state and local COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

There are still restrictions, including limiting workouts to four players at a time and banning head and assistant coaches from participating.

While the NBA is allowing teams to use facilities for the first time since the season was suspended in March, not every organization will take advantage.

Beyond the Trail Blazers and Nuggets, Zillgitt and Medina predict "maybe another team or two" will open.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks could open soon as well, with Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said his team is "aiming to be open next week."

However, others are located in states with strict orders, including the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

The Golden State Warriors will not be able to open until at least June 1.

The varied availability between teams could have a significant impact on when the 2019-20 season could potentially resume.