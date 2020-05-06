Nick Saban Says Jerry Jeudy vs. Henry Ruggs III Debate 'A Matter of Preference'

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban views the choice between Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III as a debate about team philosophy more than anything else.

Speaking to Andrew Siciliano on NFL Now (h/t NFL.com's Jelani Scott), Saban explained it as "a matter of personal preference" regarding the debate about Jeudy and Ruggs leading up to the NFL Draft:

"I think receivers are a little bit like a basketball team, you got a point guard, you got a two-guard, you got a swing forward, you got a power forward, they're all different but they're all very critical to being successful as a team.

"So, if your personal preference was to have a speed receiver then Henry Ruggs is probably as good as it gets. If you wanted somebody whose a little more of a finesse type player, great slot receiver, good option route runner than you probably would favor Jerry Jeudy."

B/R's Matt Miller had Jeudy ranked as the best receiver and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2020 Draft. His scouting report on the former Crimson Tide star noted he could "immediately" be one of the NFL's best receivers because of his route-running skills.

Miller ranked Ruggs as the second-best receiver and No. 11 overall prospect in this year's class. His 4.27-second time in the 40-yard dash was the fastest among all prospects at the Scouting Combine.

Jeudy was more productive at Alabama with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and a combined 24 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019. Ruggs was a home-run hitter with 24 touchdowns and 17.5 yards per reception in 40 career games for the Crimson Tide.

The pair will get a chance to showcase their skills against each other in the AFC West for the foreseeable future. Ruggs was the first receiver off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 overall. The Denver Broncos took Jeudy three picks later.