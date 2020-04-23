Jerry Jeudy NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

WR1 Jerry Jeudy, Alabama 

STRENGTHS

—Elite route-runner with top-tier explosiveness, balance, agility and body control.

—Ankle-breaking burst in and out of breaks.

—Downfield speed to break through defenses vertically as a route-runner, but also brings yards-after-catch ability.

—Highly productive threat in the open field and in the red zone.

—Varies up his speed and moves to beat defenders in press or zone coverage.

—Reaches his top-end speed quickly; all routes look like a "go" from the first steps. 

—Smooth, easy hips.

—Isn't afraid of press coverage or contact.

—Good enough route-runner to immediately be one of the NFL's best receivers.

WEAKNESSES

—Lean body that lacks muscle tone.

—Some drops on tape where the ball gets into his frame.

—One of four wide receivers at Alabama projected to be a first-round pick.

—Could be faster out of breaks when working back to the middle of the field.

OVERALL

Jeudy doesn't have elite size or track-star speed, but he's a well-rounded wide receiver with excellent NFL-level traits in routes, agility, hands, vision and burst. Jeudy is scheme proof and would fit as a true No. 1 wide receiver in any NFL offense. However, he would thrive in a scheme that favors breaking routes and will give him room to run after the catch.

GRADE: 95

PRO COMPARISON: Odell Beckham Jr./DJ Chark Jr.

