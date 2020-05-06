Scott Burrell Talks Relationship with His Wife After Michael Jordan's Comments

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 20: Scott Burrell #24 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball against the Vancouver Grizzlies on March 20, 1998 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Steve Woltmann/NBAE via Getty Images)
Steve Woltmann/Getty Images

Michael Jordan took some public criticism for outing Scott Burrell's, umm, extracurricular activities as a player in The Last Dance.

Not worried about it? Burrell himself, his wife or his parents.

"People have been asking about what my wife thinks, and we laughed about it," Burrell told Jerry Bembry of The Undefeated. "If my wife has a problem with something I did when I was 22, then we're probably not the right couple."

Burrell's wife, SNY sports anchor Jeane Coakley, even publicly laughed about the situation:

In the documentary, Jordan calls out Burrell for staying out all night partying and being with multiple women. At one point, Burrell tells Jordan that his parents will watch the documentary, leading MJ to look into the camera and say, "Mom and dad, he's an alcoholic."

"Contrary to what Mike said about me partying and hanging out, I didn't go downtown much," Burrell said. "I told my parents a long time ago about it and they were prepared. When they saw it, they laughed."

With more than two decades of hindsight, it's probably a little easier to laugh about a situation that made Burrell uncomfortable in the moment.

We'll still have to see whether he ever got that hug from Jordan. 

