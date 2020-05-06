Patriots News: 2nd-Round Pick Josh Uche Agrees to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) plays against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and linebacker Josh Uche, a second-round pick, reached an agreement Wednesday on a four-year rookie contract.

Drew Rosenhaus, Uche's agent, confirmed the deal to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

