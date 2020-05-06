Patriots News: 2nd-Round Pick Josh Uche Agrees to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and linebacker Josh Uche, a second-round pick, reached an agreement Wednesday on a four-year rookie contract.

Drew Rosenhaus, Uche's agent, confirmed the deal to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.