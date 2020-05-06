Ex-Athletics SP Dallas Braden Says He Was Hungover for 2010 Perfect Game

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The next time anyone tells you athletes have to be in peak form to achieve greatness, let former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden tell you the story of his perfect game with the Oakland Athletics.

Speaking to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Braden said he pitched that day with a "raging, skull-rattling hangover" after drinking the night before.

"There are things you don't do," he explained. "Partaking in libations or adult beverages, that was something I never did before a day game. The night before Mother's Day, though, I did. We were getting after it a little bit."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.