Frank Gore Discusses Signing Contract with Adam Gase, Jets Instead of Retiring

Reuniting with New York Jets head coach Adam Gase was apparently a significant factor for Frank Gore as he enters his 16th season in the NFL.

"I got an opportunity to get back with a good friend and a guy I respect, and I'm happy that he wanted me to be on his team," the running back said of Gase, per Jim Trotter of NFL.com. "And I'm happy to be around a guy who has done some great things in this league in Le'Veon Bell. That can motivate me. And I can help out the young kid that they just drafted, La'Mical Perine."

Gore will be 37 years old during the 2020 season but he signed a one-year deal to play next season in New York.

He joins Gase, who was his head coach in 2018 with the Miami Dolphins. Gase was also an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers in 2008 during one of Gore's nine 1,000-yard seasons.

The veteran has slowed down from his prime when he earned five Pro Bowl selections. He finished last season with the Buffalo Bills with 599 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry, both of which were career lows.

Gore believes his effort proved he can still contribute to an NFL team.

"You will never be that young guy again, but when I looked at myself on film last year in Buffalo, you couldn't tell my age," he said.

He specifically noted his performance in the first month of the season, including his team's Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots where he tallied 109 rushing yards on 17 carries.

"Before the bye week (Week 6), I was pushing for 1,000 yards," he added.

Last year was the first time Gore didn't lead his team in rushing since entering the league—Devin Singletary totaled 775 yards on the ground toe lead the Bills in 2019. Le'Veon Bell will also likely prevent him from accomplishing this feat again in 2020.

There should still be enough opportunities available next season for Gore to add to his 15,347 career rushing yards, which currently ranks third in NFL history behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.