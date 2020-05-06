Arizona's Sean Miller, Kevin Sumlin to Take Reduced Salaries Amid COVID-19

The head coaches at Arizona's athletic programs, including men's basketball coach Sean Miller and football coach Kevin Sumlin, have voluntarily taken 20 percent salary reductions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In accordance with the University's financial mitigation plan, senior leadership and all head coaches are taking salary reductions consistent with the University's plan," the school said in a statement. "We will overcome these immense challenges together and with compassion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way."

According to USA Today, Sumlin earns a $1.6 million base salary and his total pay climbs to $2 million, which ranks 68th among FBS head coaches. Miller makes more than $2.8 million in base pay with his total compensation eclipsing $3.2 million, 22nd among Division I coaches.

The University of Arizona moved all its classes online starting with the spring semester but expects to bring students back for on-campus classes in the fall.

With the cancellation of winter sports championships and all spring sports, athletic director Dave Heeke wrote in April the Wildcats were planning to lose $7.5 million in overall revenue. The Arizona Daily Star noted that figure represented 7.3 percent of the school's most recent reported revenue ($102.3 million).

It's unclear how much Arizona's revenue projection factors in any changes made to the 2020 football season.

Stadium's Brett McMurphy conducted a poll of 114 FBS athletic directors, 61 percent of whom expect the season to get pushed back until October or November. Another 14 percent believe the season could be delayed until the 2021 spring semester, meaning a January or February kickoff.  

