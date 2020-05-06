Matt Rhule: Jets Fans Will 'Love' Denzel Mims After NY Took WR in 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

Baylor University wide receiver Denzel Mims (5) runs a pass route during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Denzel Mims was the 13th receiver selected in the 2020 NFL draft, but his college coach at Baylor believes the New York Jets got a steal with the No. 59 overall pick.

"He's a guy that Jets fans are going to love," Matt Rhule said, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday. "He's blue-collar, tough guy, but yet he still runs 4.38 (40-yard dash). He's going to be a deep-ball threat. He's got great hands, really, really smart, really tough and competitive."

Rhule is the new coach of the Carolina Panthers, who used their first two picks on defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Mims fell in the second round to New York, giving second-year quarterback Sam Darnold a potential go-to weapon down the field.

    

