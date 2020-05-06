AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6

1 of 2

Credit: AEW

Ahead of his opportunity to become the first TNT champion at Double or Nothing, Cody battled the returning "Bad Boy" Joey Janela in the opening match of Wednesday's broadcast.

A fast, furious exchange of near-falls opened the bout until an intense Cody, fueled by the beating dealt to his brother Dustin by Lance Archer a week ago, teed off on Janela.

The Bad Boy, recognizing the opportunity before him, answered and seized control of the contest.

The fight spilled to the floor, where Cody halted his opponent's momentum and dropped him with a Disaster Kick, then followed with a moonsault.

Back inside, a superkick to Cody revived Janela but a reverse superplex put him back down for two.

The fight devolved into a slugfest, each competitor throwing wild fists as frustration set in. Cody gained the upper-hand and dropped Janela with Cross Rhodes for the hard-fought victory.

Result

Cody defeated Janela

Grade

B

Analysis

Cody is quickly developing into the most consistently great wrestler on TV.

Regardless of the opposition and whether their style meshes with his, he always seems to be able to adapt and get the absolute best out of whomever he shares the ring with.

Such was the case here, in what may have been Janela's best singles performance to date. Yes, even including the two showdowns with Kenny Omega.

The intensity demonstrated late is key to Cody's performances the remainder of the month as he prepares for what will be an incredibly personal, high-stakes match against Archer on May 23 at Double or Nothing.