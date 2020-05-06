AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6May 7, 2020
For the first time in over a month, All Elite Wrestling Dynamite hit the TNT airwaves live, with a show dedicated to building the May 23 Double or Nothing pay-per-view extravaganza.
Matt Hardy made his first in-ring appearance with the company, teaming with AEW tag team champion Kenny Omega in a Street Fight against The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.
AEW world champion Jon Moxley returned to action against SCU's Frankie Kazarian and the finalists in the TNT Championship Tournament saw action as Lance Archer battled QT Marshall, and Cody squared off with "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela.
Who emerged victoriously from the advertised bouts? What matches were made official for the upcoming extravaganza? And what would the returning MJF have to say to the AEW wrestlers and fans?
Find out with this recap of the May 6 episode.
Cody vs. Joey Janela
Ahead of his opportunity to become the first TNT champion at Double or Nothing, Cody battled the returning "Bad Boy" Joey Janela in the opening match of Wednesday's broadcast.
A fast, furious exchange of near-falls opened the bout until an intense Cody, fueled by the beating dealt to his brother Dustin by Lance Archer a week ago, teed off on Janela.
The Bad Boy, recognizing the opportunity before him, answered and seized control of the contest.
The fight spilled to the floor, where Cody halted his opponent's momentum and dropped him with a Disaster Kick, then followed with a moonsault.
Back inside, a superkick to Cody revived Janela but a reverse superplex put him back down for two.
The fight devolved into a slugfest, each competitor throwing wild fists as frustration set in. Cody gained the upper-hand and dropped Janela with Cross Rhodes for the hard-fought victory.
Result
Cody defeated Janela
Grade
B
Analysis
Cody is quickly developing into the most consistently great wrestler on TV.
Regardless of the opposition and whether their style meshes with his, he always seems to be able to adapt and get the absolute best out of whomever he shares the ring with.
Such was the case here, in what may have been Janela's best singles performance to date. Yes, even including the two showdowns with Kenny Omega.
The intensity demonstrated late is key to Cody's performances the remainder of the month as he prepares for what will be an incredibly personal, high-stakes match against Archer on May 23 at Double or Nothing.
Nyla Rose Returns to Action
AEW women's champion "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose made her first appearance on Dynamite in over a month, seeking to re-establish her dominance as she battled young Kenzie Paige.
Rose pummeled her opponent, completely overwhelming here with her strength and ferocity.
Consecutive powerbombs gave way to the Beast Bomb as Rose rolled to victory, top contenders watching from ringside as she made quick work of Paige.
Result
Rose defeated Paige
Grade
A
Analysis
Rose was absolutely dominant here, as she should be. What better way to reintroduce her and her brand of aggression than by having her bowl over someone who will not be hurt in defeat, all while sending a loud, clear and punishing message to the likes of Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida and Penelope Ford?
The Native Beast is back, the women's division is better for it and now, the top contenders' chase of the gold can resume. The entire women's roster will benefit.