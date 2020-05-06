PGA Tour 2K21 Video Game Announced with Teaser Trailer

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

The PGA Championsip logo is seen during a storm during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2010, at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

2K Sports announced the upcoming release of PGA Tour 2K21 on Wednesday, with the publisher's golf video game receiving a makeover.

A teaser trailer has been dropped for the new PGA Tour game, and additional details will arrive on May 14:

Shaun West, PGA Tour 2K senior producer, shared a message on Twitter and gave a shout out to the crew for their work on the game:

This will mark the second golf game under the 2K Sports umbrella and first since 2018. The previous iteration was known as The Golf Club 2019 and featured courses used on the PGA Tour, but it did not include real-life players. 

The teaser doesn't make it clear if real players will be featured in PGA Tour 2K21, though there is a lingering shot of The Players Championship logo, which could be a clue.   

