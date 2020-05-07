WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Top Reasons Why Ladder Match Will Be Must-See TV

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is often one of the most highly anticipated events on the WWE calendar, but this year's show will be far different from any that preceded it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much like WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank will take place with no fans in attendance as a safety measure. It will also occur at multiple locations with the main one begin the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and the other being WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

WWE headquarters is specifically being used for the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches, which is a creative decision born from necessity much like the Boneyard Match and Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania.

The Money in the Bank ladder matches will be unlike anything WWE fans have ever seen before, and here are the top reasons why they will be must-see TV on Sunday.

Taking Place at WWE HQ

WWE headquarters have long been viewed as something of a mythical place that has only been seen by fans in bits and pieces over the years, but at Money in the Bank, those who have always wondered what Titan Towers looks like from top to bottom will finally get a chance to find out.

The Money in the Bank ladder match will start at the ground floor of WWE HQ with the participants having to fight their way all the way up to the roof in order to secure a contract for a championship match at any time and any place.

The possibilities are virtually endless with regard to where the participating Superstars can take the fight. It is plausible that they could do battle in elevators, stairwells, conference rooms and perhaps even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's office.

Also, since WWE is in the process of building a new headquarters, perhaps the wrestlers will get the go ahead to do a little bit of damage along the way, which will only add to the entertainment factor and novelty of the match.

John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston showed at WrestleMania that a good ladder match can be had without fans in attendance, but it is a difficult thing to accomplish since fan reactions add so much to that particular match type.

Rather than rolling the dice on that happening again, WWE decided to go completely outside the box with Money in the Bank, and it is a decision that could pay big dividends in terms of generating WWE Network subscriptions leading up to Sunday.

Men's and Women's Matches at the Same Time

WWE has held men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches for the past few years, and while that is happening again at this year's pay-per-view, WWE is putting a new spin on those matches.

Rather than the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches occurring separately, they will happen at the same time with all six men and all six women in the match concurrently attempting to make their way to the roof of WWE HQ.

While it is likely that the men will primarily fight the men and the women will primarily fight the women, the possibility of some intergender wrestling getting mixed in at some point is intriguing since it generally doesn't happen in WWE.

Last year, Nia Jax entered the men's Royal Rumble and got physical with several male Superstars, so perhaps she will do so again at Money in the Bank. Nia possibly throwing around the diminutive Rey Mysterio is an especially tantalizing prospect given how unique it would be.

Even aside from the potential for the men and women to clash at times, the idea of following two matches at once is something that isn't ever seen in WWE either, and it should make for both a chaotic and fun viewing experience.

Unpredictability is the most exciting aspect of any Money in the Bank ladder match, but it is especially true this year due to the location and the fact that so many men and women will be striving to secure a briefcase at the same time.

Potential for New Stars to Be Born

Both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will feature plenty of veterans who have been to the top of the mountain, but they will also involve some Superstars who are looking for their big break.

Money in the Bank has helped wrestlers go from the midcard to the main event several times over the years, and that possibility exists for a handful of Superstars in this year's match.

On the men's side, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio are all former world champions. Also, King Corbin is a former Money in the Bank ladder match winner. Aleister Black and Otis have never won a championship or accolade of any kind on the main roster, however.

Black has all the makings of a future world champion and figures to get there with or without Money in the Bank. Winning Money in the Bank would accelerate the process, though, and make the already dangerous Superstar an even bigger threat.

Conversely, Otis doesn't feel like a future world champion, but he has gotten over in a big way due to his quirky personality to the point that it isn't completely outside the realm of possibility that he could win Money in the Bank.

As for those in the women's match, Asuka, Nia Jax and Carmella have all won singles titles on the main roster, plus Shayna Baszler is a two-time NXT Women's champion coming off a match against Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Neither Lacey Evans nor Dana Brooke have won a title of any kind at any level in WWE, but they are both physically and athletically gifted Superstars with plenty to prove.

Evans has a great character and has done a fantastic job of getting herself over during the build to Money in the Bank, while Brooke has slowly been on the ascent over the past year or so and could emerge as a major surprise in the match.

The Money in the Bank ladder match is a star-studded affair, and it is possible that one or two more stars will be born Sunday.

