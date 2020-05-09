7 Realistic Trades to Rescue NBA's Top Young Stars

1 of 7

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Kings Receive: C Mitchell Robinson, G Frank Ntilikina, PF Bobby Portis, 2021 second-round pick (via Detroit Pistons)

Knicks Receive: SG Buddy Hield

Robinson is arguably the best player on a 21-45 New York Knicks team that should be prioritizing player development over everything, yet he still finds himself coming off the bench behind 34-year-old Taj Gibson.

The uber-athletic 7'0" center is already one of the league's biggest threats at the rim, be it throwing down high lobs or erasing opponents' attempts at an easy basket. His 74.2 field-goal percentage leads the NBA, and his 8.0 block percentage ranks third.

The Knicks' reasoning for only giving him 23.1 minutes per game off the bench? Saying how well he's doing in that reserve role, which is the basketball equivalent of telling someone you'd never date them because they're "too good of friends."

If New York isn't going to properly utilize Mitchell, it's time for a breakup.

Sacramento has gotten strong play from Richaun Holmes at center this season, but Robinson has the potential to be a franchise staple at the position for the next 10 years. If Marvin Bagley III can develop his three-point shot, the Kings would possess one of the most athletic, versatile big-man combos in the league.

With Hield losing his starting job, packaging Robinson with Ntilikina (who could also benefit from new scenery), Portis and a draft pick would give the Knicks a dynamic shooting guard and give Robinson the starting job he deserves with the Kings.