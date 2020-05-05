Watch Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Show Off Route-Running on Instagram Workout Video

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Defensive backs across the NFL will have to contend with CeeDee Lamb for years to come.

The newest member of the Dallas Cowboys is already giving them a preview of what those corners should expect come Week 1.

In a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, the No. 17 overall pick in the NFL draft shows off his speed and route-running abilities while on a patch of grass. The camera gives the perspective of someone trying to cover him, making obvious just how tough that'll be this season.

From his high-stepping to his ability to stop and switch angles mid-stride, Lamb is going to be a problem.

The Cowboys are likely as giddy watching this as anyone. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones didn't believe Lamb would be remotely available once Dallas was ready to make its first-round selection in April. The team didn't even interview the Oklahoma product ahead of the draft because the front office felt he'd be long gone by the No. 17 pick.

So when Lamb's slide miraculously left him available for the Cowboys, they didn't hesitate to grab him.

Rival teams may regret that for the foreseeable future.