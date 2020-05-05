Patrick Ewing: Mac McClung Withdrawing from 2020 NBA Draft, Returning to Hoyas

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Mac McClung declared for the 2020 NBA draft in March but the Georgetown guard is now planning on returning to school for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing provided an update Tuesday with Andy Katz of Fox Sports:

"Mac McClung and Jamorko Pickett decided to test the waters and they told me that both of them will be coming back," Ewing said (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports). "... Mac and Jamorko, they're also a significant part of our team, and we're definitely happy that they're coming back and we're looking for a better year."

The Hoyas struggled to a 15-17 record this past season while a foot injury held McClung to just 21 games.

He showcased his talent when on the court, however, averaging 15.7 points with 1.4 steals per game. The athletic player also improved his outside shooting, making 32.3 percent of three-point shots as a sophomore after making 27.7 percent as a freshman.

With seven 20-point games during the year, including a 33-point effort in a win over Oklahoma State, it's clear he is a dangerous scorer when at his best.

McClung still understood there was value in declaring for the draft even if he did end up returning to school.

"I am looking forward to getting feedback from NBA teams, as well as give NBA teams an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level," he told Jonathan Givony of ESPN in March.

Spending at least another year at the college level could help McClung round out his game while becoming a better prospect for the 2021 draft.

If he can stay healthy, he can help Georgetown turn things around in Ewing's fourth year with the program.