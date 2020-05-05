2020 ESPYs to Air June 21, Will Spotlight Acts of Heroism and Humanitarian Aid

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Sports are largely on hiatus around the world and especially in the United States, but ESPN still plans on holding this year's ESPYs award show.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced the show will air on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET and "shift its customary focus from outstanding athletic achievement in order to further highlight narratives of service, perseverance, and courage from within the world of sports."

It will focus on how sports has led to acts of heroism and humanitarian aid during the COVID-19 pandemic and feature awards such as the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

This year's show will also add new sports humanitarian awards, including the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

ESPN's annual awards show always mixes humor and celebration of athletic achievement with emotional, inspirational and heartwarming moments.

This year's event will surely feature more of the latter, although there will be no live events around the awards because of bans on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracy Morgan, Danica Patrick, Peyton Manning, John Cena and Drake are among the recent hosts of the ESPYs.