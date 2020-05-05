Julian Edelman, Isiah Thomas Charity Fitness Class to Aid Holocaust Survivors

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and actors Skylar Astin and Dolores Catania are joining forces with the 333 Charity and the UJA-Federation to create a virtual workout class, with the proceeds from the program going to help feed Holocaust survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Watching New York and the rest of the world get hit by the COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely difficult," Thomas said in a statement, per Leah Bitsky of Page Six. "Myself and my family are happy to work with 333 Charity and other organizations on Giving Tuesday to support meal deliveries for Holocaust survivors living in poverty during this difficult time."

The workout with Trooper Fitness will be streamed on Zoom on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, with a minimum $20 donation required to participate.

"They have endured so much already and remain strong, so we are continuing this strength in support of them," 333 Charity founder Evan Rosenberg said.

Per the 333 Charity, 33,000 Holocaust survivors live in the New York area, with 40 percent currently living in poverty.