Patriots Rumors: Jarrett Stidham Liked by 'A Lot of Teams' Ahead of 2019 Draft

The New England Patriots used a fourth-round pick on Jarrett Stidham in the 2019 NFL draft.

According to Jay Glazer in his newest mailbag for The Athletic, the Patriots weren't the only team eyeing the 23-year-old Auburn product. This is how Glazer responded when asked if Stidham is the Pats' quarterback of the future:

"I do, yes. They are certainly giving every indication that they want him to be. I know a lot of teams liked him when he was coming into the draft. Every indication coming out of New England is how much they liked Stidham and how they were going to go with him. Whether they still bring in someone to compete with him still remains to be seen—there’s one major factor out there in Cam Newton. But they do like Stidham an awful lot. I think they are going to give him every shot to win this."

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported in April that New England taking a quarterback in this year's draft was "less if ... but when." However, the Patriots did not use any of their 10 selections on a quarterback.

Quarterback became a position of need when Tom Brady decided to leave New England after 20 years, six Super Bowl titles and numerous individual records to sign a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency in March.

