Ranking the NFL's 10 Worst Plays in the Last Decade

Date: Oct. 18, 2015

Score when it happened: Patriots 27, Colts 21 (third quarter)

How it looked in the boxscore: 4-3-IND 37 (1:14) (Punt formation) C.Anderson up the middle to IND 36 for -1 yards (B.Bolden). Penalty on IND, Illegal Formation, declined.

What happened

Poor planning, poor execution, big spot. That's a hell of a combination for the Colts, who in a rivalry game on national television decided to run one of the weirdest and least effective trick plays in NFL history.

On fourth down on their own side of the field, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano sent out the punt team, which got into position and then realigned en masse into a "swinging gate" which left just wide receiver/de facto center Griff Whalen and safety/de facto quarterback Colt Anderson on the ball in the middle of the field.

The purpose, naturally, was to disorient the New England defense. But the switch-up was so slow-moving and awkward that the Patriots adjusted in time to have several defenders on Whalen, Anderson and the ball and several others dealing with the rest of the "offense," which was uselessly clumped together out wide.

With the element of surprise shot, the numbers working against them and the play clock too depleted to readjust, the Colts probably should have called timeout and punted it away without further embarrassing themselves. But instead, Whalen snapped the ball to Anderson, who was immediately tackled for a loss by several New England players.

Oh, and then we heard from referee Tony Corrente: "Illegal formation, the whole right side of the line was not on the line of scrimmage, offense. This penalty is declined. The result of the play is first down for New England."

So, yeah, probably should have just taken the five-yard delay-of-game penalty. There's no way Whalen was supposed to snap that ball.

"The whole idea there was on fourth-and-3 or less, we shift to an alignment to where we could catch them misaligned," Pagano said afterward. "They tried to sub some people in. Catch them with more men on the field—12 men on the field. And if you get a certain look, you have three (or) two yards to make a play.

"We shifted over and I didn't do a good enough job coaching it during the week. Alignment-wise, we weren't lined up correctly and we had a communication breakdown between the quarterback and snapper. That's on me."

With a short field as a result of Indy's failed gamble, the Patriots were in the end zone just a few minutes later. That fourth-quarter touchdown was ultimately the game-winner.

The best (or worst) part? The Colts had apparently been practicing the play for months. But then-punter Pat McAfee to WFBQ-FM (h/t NFL.com) Whalen wasn't supposed to be the center and was only there because Clayton Geathers was injured earlier in the game. And yet they somehow still decided to attempt the trick play without him.

Make that poor planning, poor execution, poor communication and—quite simply—poor coaching.