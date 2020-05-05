Rob Gronkowski Favored to Win NFL's Comeback POY Award After Trade to Bucs

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL following a year of retirement and oddsmakers expect him to thrive in his new environment.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is the favorite to win the league's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2020 with 3-1 odds on DraftKings, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Gronk was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots but retired following the 2018 season. He returned this offseason to reunite with Tom Brady, who signed in Tampa Bay in free agency.

Despite a year away from the sport, the tight end could be in line for a big season that could help him win Comeback Player of the Year.

The 30-year-old previously won the award in 2014 when he was named first-team All-Pro following an injury-shortened 2013.

The other top contenders for the 2020 award are all players coming off injuries that cost them at least half of 2019. Ben Roethlisberger is listed at 4-1 while Alex Smith, Matthew Stafford and J.J. Watt have 7-1 odds to win.