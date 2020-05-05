Mel Kiper 2021 NFL Draft Big Board: Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell Top Rankings

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Two weeks removed from the 2020 NFL draft, it's time to start looking ahead to next year's class that is expected to be headlined by Trevor Lawrence. 

In his first big board for the 2021 draft Tuesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Clemson quarterback as the best prospect. Ohio State's Justin Fields checks in at No. 3 behind Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. 

Here are the top 10 prospects in next year's draft, according to Kiper's rankings. 

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

3. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

5. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

6. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

7. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

8. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

9. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

10. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

                 

