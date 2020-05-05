CJ McCollum Offers Lou Williams $10K Bet on Browns Finishing 2020 Season .500

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum is looking to double down on a bet with the Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams on the Cleveland Browns that didn't quite come to fruition in 2019.

Williams wrote on Twitter that McCollum would have owed him $5,000 since the Browns failed to reach .500 last season (6-10), but he admitted the deal wasn't accepted in a "timely manner." The Canton, Ohio, native answered back with a new offer for the 2020 campaign:

Jusuf Nurkic, McCollum's teammate with the Blazers, referenced a Michael Jordan quote from the ESPN documentary The Last Dance when the Chicago Bulls legend was asked whether he had a gambling problem.

"I guess they have competition problems," Nurkic joked on Twitter.

The Browns were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams last season. The arrival of superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the New York Giants headlined a blockbuster offseason that was supposed to push the team toward the league's elite.

Instead, quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled to take a major leap in his second season (22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions) and the defense ranked 22nd in yards allowed per game (361.6).

Hope springs eternal in Cleveland, however, despite the franchise failing to qualify for the playoffs since 2002. The additions of tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin have once again raised expectations for the offense, which isn't short on talent.

So McCollum is ready to put his money behind a Browns turnaround in 2020.