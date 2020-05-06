NFL Franchise Pillars Who Are Likely to Change Teams in 2021

0 of 9

Matt York/Associated Press

For several NFL franchises, the 2020 offseason has brought about the end of an era. Longtime cornerstones like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and Andy Dalton have switched teams, while Cam Newton remains on the free-agent market.

Other franchise pillars, like Luke Kuechly, Joe Staley and Marshal Yanda entered retirement. However, their departures carried a different vibe, as everyone knows that a playing career cannot last forever. The thought of certain players donning a different uniform, however, can be harder to fathom.

Green Bay Packers fans, for example, may find it difficult to visualize Aaron Rodgers playing for another team. At least, they did before the Packers added Jordan Love in last month's draft.

Several franchise faces are likely to change teams in the near future. Here, we'll examine some who could do so as early as next offseason, based on factors like age, contract length/value, cap space and team direction.