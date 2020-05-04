Tony Parker Says Owning NBA Team Is His 'Ultimate Goal,' Talks 'Big Dreams'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Tony Parker told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears that Michael Jordan is the "best ever," and "it's not even close."

The former San Antonio Spurs All-Star point guard also wants to follow in Jordan's footsteps and own an NBA team.

"I plan on staying in the U.S.," Parker told Spears when asked if he will move back to Lyon, France, full-time. "I love the U.S. I have been living here for 20 years, and I don't mind traveling. The ultimate goal is to one day own an NBA team. I know with the OL group, we have big dreams."

The 37-year-old also confirmed that he is in line to take over as president of the Olympique Lyonnais soccer club in 2023 before expanding on whether his French group would pursue NBA ownership.

"It's a strong possibility," Parker said. "Right now, we have different objectives and goals. But in five to 10 years … I am the type of person who always dreams big. I have already had discussions with the soccer president about that."

Parker played 17 of his 18 NBA seasons with the Spurs, winning four championships and earning 2007 Finals MVP before signing with Jordan's Charlotte Hornets to finish his playing career. The 2001 28th overall pick appeared in 56 games for the Hornets in 2018-19 before announcing his retirement through an interview with Spears in June 2019.

Jordan became the then-Charlotte Bobcats' majority owner in 2010, making him the first former player to own an NBA franchise. The Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls legend sold "a large piece" of the Hornets last September but maintained majority control.

Parker is motivated to become the second.