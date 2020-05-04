UFC 251 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic; No New Date Announced

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

UFC 251, originally scheduled for June 6 in Perth, Australia, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFC cited "current state and national restrictions on public gatherings and travel" as the reason behind the decision.

A heavyweight fight between Tai Tuivasa and Jarjis Dando had been the only confirmed addition to the card.

Given the logistical issues presented by the pandemic, staging anything outside the United States will likely prove difficult for the foreseeable future.

According to CNN's Nectar Gan, Australia's coronavirus cases have begun leveling off, with the country's National Cabinet planning to meet May 8 to discuss easing restrictions in place to limit the disease's spread.

Still, UFC felt it necessary to postpone a pay-per-view just over a month out.

Beyond receiving the necessary approval from government officials and athletic commissions, simply getting the fighters to a certain location could prove tricky. Khabib Nurmagomedov was unable to leave Russia for UFC 249, and a visa issue left Jose Aldo stuck in Brazil.

UFC is set to stage three events at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida: UFC 249 on Saturday and two ESPN shows on May 13 and 16.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on April 9 that "'Fight Island' is real," alluding to an unknown island location to which the company would move some operations.

Assuming that all comes together, it could serve as the alternative when UFC is forced to move shows from a planned venue.

UFC 249 represents progress in terms of resuming action inside the Octagon, but Monday's announcement shows things still aren't yet back to normal.