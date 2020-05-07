6 NFL Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs in 2020

1 of 6

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams released Todd Gurley after he averaged a season-low 14.9 carries per contest. The team likely factored the running back's lingering knee issue into its decision.

Now, the Rams have three probable candidates to handle the majority load on the ground. Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson and rookie second-rounder Cam Akers will compete for touches in the upcoming season.

Head coach Sean McVay didn't mention a particular tailback as the front-runner for the lead role. According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, he'll let the players distinguish themselves in a position battle.

"We feel we've got three really good backs," McVay said. "What does that mean in terms of the distribution of carries? I think that's to be determined based on how things play themselves out."

Akers seems like the favorite to see a fair number of touches. With that said, he has to pick up the playbook and scheme during a virtual offseason program, which prevents him from showing his physical readiness.

As Gurley's backup for five seasons, Brown didn't make the most of his limited carries, averaging 3.9 yards per rush attempt. He also hasn't shown much versatility, hauling in 20 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams selected Henderson in the third round of last year's draft. He played sparingly, logging just 93 offensive snaps. The 22-year-old showed dual-threat qualities at Memphis, registering 4,303 yards from scrimmage (3,545 rushing and 758 receiving) with 44 total touchdowns.

Akers had ball-security issues at Florida State, fumbling nine times through three terms. Henderson fumbled four times as a collegian. If the Rams choose between the two tailbacks, they may rely on the running back who's less likely to commit turnovers in a featured role.