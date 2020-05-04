Penguins' Sidney Crosby Donates 100K Meals to Pittsburgh Food Bank Amid COVID-19

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby is donating 100,000 meals to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NHL.com.

"I saw the people of Pittsburgh coming together to help one another and I wanted to be a part of that," he said in a statement. "The Food Bank and its staff have done an amazing job providing for so many people and I am proud to partner with them during this challenging time."

Those meals will be distributed through 11 different counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Over the past seven weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, the Food Bank has delivered over 4.2 million pounds of food.

"Sidney is such an incredible person both on and off the ice," the Food Bank's president and CEO, Lisa Scales, said in a statement. "He's provided great joy to this region during his tenure with the Penguins, and now he is helping us provide food assistance to those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis."