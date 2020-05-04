Video: Zion Williamson Breaks Down Plays from Heat vs. Pelicans Matchup

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 4, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 12: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 12, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Zion Williamson briefly transformed into an analyst Monday.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie No. 1 overall pick broke down specific plays from the team's 110-104 victory over the visiting Miami Heat on March 6:

Williamson bucketed 17 points alongside six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in the game. It snapped his 13-game streak of scoring at least 20 points, the most by a teenager in NBA history.

The 19-year-old made his regular-season debut on Jan. 22 after recovering from a late-October arthroscopic knee surgery.  

Williamson joined TNT's Ernie Johnson last week for a wide-ranging discussion, including how he is using the league's hiatus amid the COVID-19 crisis to continue his recovery:

"It sucks because I had just come back after sitting three, four months without playing basketball or playing in an NBA game," the Duke product said. "As soon as I felt like I was getting going, this happens. It sucks from that perspective. But I think it's a good thing because it gives me extra time to work on my knee and work on my body overall."

Williamson was averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 19 starts for the 28-36 Pelicans.


 

Video Play Button

