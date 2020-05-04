Jimmy Butler Says He Plays Soccer While Everybody Watches 'The Last Dance'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler joined World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird on their weekly Instagram Live series A Touch More on Saturday night.

Among other things, Butler revealed that he isn't watching ESPN's 10-part documentary The Last Dance on Sunday nights like millions of other people.

"I haven’t seen this MJ doc. I haven't seen it," Butler said. "Everybody around my house puts it on every TV. And I'm just like, you know what? Everybody is watching it, so I'm gonna go outside and work on my true calling, and I just kick a soccer ball around. ... I've been working on my game."

The Last Dance chronicles everything leading up to Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' sixth and final championship run in 1997-98. Butler began his career with the Bulls as the 30th overall pick in 2011.

Butler and the Jordan Brand "mutually agreed to part ways" in January, though his deal wasn't set to expire until September. The Marquette product signed with the Jordan Brand prior to the 2014-15 season.

Butler added that he's "pissed" that the UEFA Champions League was postponed. "But we all know who was gonna win," he said. "Hello, PSG."

Last December, Butler discussed his love for soccer with NBC Sports' The Two Robbies:

Butler gushed to Bird and Rapinoe about how "hella happy" he is with the Heat. The Philadelphia 76ers traded the 30-year-old to Miami last summer in a four-team blockbuster.

Butler led the 41-24 Heat in points (20.2) and assists (6.1) per game before the NBA went on hiatus in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.