Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott to Donate Apparel Proceeds to Texas COVID-19 Relief

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is donating the proceeds from his new merchandising line, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, to provide relief for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elliott joins a growing list of NFL players, owners and front-office personnel who have made donations to charities and foundations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old running back has been one of the most productive offensive weapons in the NFL during his four-year career, and he rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 scores in 2019. He's one of the Cowboys' exciting young offensive stars, joined by quarterback Dak Prescott and wideouts Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.