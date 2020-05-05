Ranking the Best UFC Rivalries in the Last 10 Years

0 of 6

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Rivalries.

Whether it's neighboring college basketball teams, historic pro football teams or perennially contending baseball teams, they're the fuel that keeps the sports world's engines running.

But there's something viscerally different about individual competition, particularly in an endeavor where one of the aims is to knock the other competitor senseless.

Yankees-Red Sox with bats is one thing.

Ali-Frazier with fists is quite another.

And while its mainstream history is still dwarfed by its ringed counterpart, that doesn't at all mean that the annals of mixed martial arts aren't already chock full of pairings where one rival's name can scarcely be mentioned without the other's.

In fact, the UFC's rough-and-tumble formative years were marked by memorable surname combinations like Ortiz-Shamrock (2002-06), Couture-Liddell (2005-06) and Lesnar-Mir (2008-09), among many others.

The beat has gone on uninterrupted through to the modern generation as well, and, with the return of live fights apparently on the horizon later this week, we at Bleacher Report HQ decided to sit down and rank what we believe are the best of the best rivalries the flagship promotion has presented in the last decade.

Feuds that resulted in more than one fight were given precedence, yielding a "Super Six" collection that spans 13 fights—including 11 with titles on the line—across the UFC and its now-disbanded rivals.

Click through to see where your favorite grudge matches land, or to see how our list stacks up with yours.