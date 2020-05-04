Larry Fitzgerald: Athletes Want to Play Even If Fans Aren't There Amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

Larry Fitzgerald doesn't mind playing in empty stadiums, so long as he gets to play. 

"Us as pro athletes, we want to be out there even if it's not in front of fans," the Arizona Cardinals star said Monday on Coffee with Cal (h/t Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader).

The NFL is currently planning to begin the 2020 season on time in September despite concerns about the coronavirus, with the schedule set to release this week, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The league has had discussions about playing in empty stadiums, but the NFL has "visions of fans in the stands."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Dolphins Reveal Plan for How to Host Fans for Games Amid Pandemic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Reveal Plan for How to Host Fans for Games Amid Pandemic

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Manning’s Move to Run a Team

    Peyton Manning is behind the scenes pulling strings on teams around the NFL and you didn’t know it. Here’s how ➡️

    Author @kalynkahler will be in the app answering your questions at 230ET 📲

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Manning’s Move to Run a Team

    Kalyn Kahler
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Teams That Blew the Offseason 😬

    Ranking the four teams who made glaringly poor decisions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams That Blew the Offseason 😬

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Don Shula Dies at Age 90

    Winningest coach in NFL history died at his home this morning

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Don Shula Dies at Age 90

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report