Larry Fitzgerald: Athletes Want to Play Even If Fans Aren't There Amid COVID-19

Larry Fitzgerald doesn't mind playing in empty stadiums, so long as he gets to play.

"Us as pro athletes, we want to be out there even if it's not in front of fans," the Arizona Cardinals star said Monday on Coffee with Cal (h/t Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader).

The NFL is currently planning to begin the 2020 season on time in September despite concerns about the coronavirus, with the schedule set to release this week, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The league has had discussions about playing in empty stadiums, but the NFL has "visions of fans in the stands."

