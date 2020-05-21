Re-Drafting the 2001 NFL Draft

0 of 31

DENIS POROY/Associated Press

The 2001 season was a big one in NFL history. At the end of it in New Orleans, one team's hopes for a dynasty were dashed. Another's just began.

But long before the St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots met in Super Bowl XXXVI, the 2001 NFL draft was held in New York City. Everyone knew who the No. 1 overall pick would be—but the team with the selection couldn't sign him and traded it. The draft also produced one of the best quarterbacks, running backs and offensive guards in league history.

However, what if things had gone differently? What if Michael Vick hadn't been the first overall selection by the Atlanta Falcons? What if we took another pass through the first round of the 2001 draft—only this time with the benefit of knowing which players would be stars and which ones would fall flat?

Have a seat in the wayback machine, buckle up and let's take a look back at the draft that could have been.

NOTE: For the purposes of this re-draft, draft-day trades were reversed. Trades that took place before that day (such as the deals that sent the No. 1 overall pick to Atlanta and veteran quarterback Matt Hasselbeck to Seattle) were included, but the draft order is what it was when festivities got underway at Madison Square Garden.