Magic Johnson Explains Why Kobe Bryant Is 'Closest' Player to Michael Jordan

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson appeared on First Take on Monday and said Kobe Bryant is the most comparable player to Michael Jordan following Bryant's appearance in Episode 5 of The Last Dance, ESPN's documentary series about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.



The Los Angeles Lakers legend said:

"Kobe admired, respected Michael Jordan in such a way that he patterned his game after Michael's. Kobe is the closest thing to Michael that we've seen. Why? Because he can score that basketball just like Michael Jordan. He had the same mindset and attitude just like Michael Jordan. He took no prisoners, he wanted to just put his foot on your neck. He wanted to destroy you, mentally and physically, just like Michael Jordan and he wanted to have six championships like Michael Jordan. He got close, he got five, but he never got that sixth championship."

