Video: Dolphins Reveal Plan to Host Fans for NFL Games Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

A worker strings wire outside of the Hard Rock Stadium Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

As the NFL prepares to carry out its 2020 season as scheduled, the Miami Dolphins are making plans to allow fans to attend games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Good Morning America provided a breakdown Monday at Hard Rock Stadium:

The stadium holds 65,000 people, but the team could limit attendance to 15,000 to continue social distancing. Another significant change could also take place for entering and exiting the stadium.

"We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out, in terms of when they enter the stadium," Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel said (h/t ESPN's Cameron Wolfe). "We would exit the stadium much like a church environment, where each row exits so people aren't filing out all at the same time in a herd."

The league confirmed it will release its 2020 schedule this week with the opening game set for Sept. 10, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Video Play Button

