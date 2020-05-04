Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson vs. Fowler, Wolff Set for $3M Charity Skins Match

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff will take part in The TaylorMade Driving Relief, a televised golf fundraiser to benefit COVID-19 relief, in Florida later this month.

McIlroy and Johnson will represent the American Nurses Foundation and take on Fowler and Wolff, who will be playing for the CDC Foundation, per ESPN's Bob Harig. NBC will broadcast the event from Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach on May 17.

"It's been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic," McIlroy said in a statement. "I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17."

UnitedHealth Group has pledged $3 million for the event. Farmers Insurance has pledged $1 million for a birdies and eagles pool, benefitting Off Their Plate.

The PGA Tour is also planning a "text-to-donate" service and a portal for online donations for the event. The PGA has not played since March 12 when the Players Championship was canceled after only one round due to the pandemic.

A June 11 date has been set for a return to the Tour's regular weekly playing schedule.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are also set to play in the second iteration of The Match on TNT during Memorial Day Weekend. Mickelson will pair with Brady, while Woods will team up with Manning.