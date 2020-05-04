Apex Legends Global Series: Team Skrt's Top Plays, Prize Money from May 3

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The penultimate online tournament of Apex Legends' Global Series has come to a close and two teams stand at the top in Europe and North America: CHMK and Team Skrt, respectively. Now they look toward the sixth and final tournament $7,200 richer and with an additional 1,500 ALGS points to sit back on.

Those ALGS points are critical, as they'll help teams looking to guarantee placement in future Apex Legends events. The ultimate goal: the Apex Legends Global Championship, in which the first-place team gets a fat $210,000.

Ultimately, it was Team Skrt that proved deserving of additional praise this weekend. They pulled off an outstanding 70 points, thanks to strong placements and consistent kills, which led the field across both regions.

Here are the final standings and scores for each region, followed by some of Skrt's best plays.

Online Tournament No. 5 Final Standings and Scores

Europe

1. CHMK: 67

2. Gambit Esports: 61

3. Alliance: 57

4. Clique Esports: 47

5. Virtus.pro: 38

6. North: 37

7. GnaskeStrafeDel: 34

8. ad hoc gaming: 33

9. Rabinou's Backpack: 27

10. SJP2: 26

Full scores available here.





North America

1. Skrt: 70

2. GODSENT: 60

3. Fishers: 48

4. Complexity: 41

5. Some Somebodies: 39

6. Team Superior: 39

7. Lil Poggies: 37

8. iShinyMuffinsBcJ: 33

9. Rogue: 30

10. Sola Fide: 26

Full scores available here.





With a lineup composed of CLG ImMadness, PowPowFPS and Vaxlon, Skrt dominated the day. They placed in the top 10 of each of the tournament's five rounds, winning back-to-back in Rounds 2 and 3 while piling up 37 kills total on the day.

And that's thanks to PowPow and Madness, who finished atop the kills leaderboard for North America with 18 and 15 kills, respectively. Madness, who was working at UPS just two years ago before committing to professional gaming, was beyond hype after the final scoreboard released.

Vaxlon deserves some credit too, though, as he was the team's stabilizing force as Wattson—allowing PowPow and Madness to play more aggressively as Pathfinder and Wraith, respectively.

While both PowPow and Vaxlon are currently free agents, Madness is signed to CLG and you have to wonder if the organization known for its League of Legends teams is going to start considering fielding an Apex Legends team with this trio as well.

Regardless, Team Skrt's chance to become the first-ever team to win consecutive online tournaments comes May 31, and the stakes mount even higher with teams desperate to qualify for the next stages of play.