Michael Jordan on Joining Dream Team: 'Who All Gonna Be There?'

It was revealed during Sunday night's fifth episode of The Last Dance that Michael Jordan had a simple question before joining the 1992 Olympic Dream Team:

The insinuation was that Jordan was asking if Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas was also asked to join USA Basketball for the '92 Games because of their contentious rivalry. However, the Chicago Bulls Hall of Fame legend denied that he specifically said Thomas' name.

Thomas' Bad Boy Pistons won back-to-back championships in 1989 and '90 before Jordan's Bulls were finally able to get over the hump and defeat Detroit in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. Chicago won its first title in the '91 NBA Finals over Magic Johnson's Los Angeles Lakers.

The Dream Team went on to go undefeated and capture gold in Barcelona.