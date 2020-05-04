Final Build to Money in the Bank, Tag Titles, More WWE Raw Predictions for May 4

Credit: WWE.com

The penultimate stop for the Superstars of WWE Raw on the road to Money in the Bank features a jam-packed show with high stakes.

An injury forced Apollo Crews out of the men's ladder match Sunday night, and a Last Chance Qualifying Gauntlet Match will determine the final participant in the prestigious pay-per-view namesake bout.

It is hardly the only high-profile match on this week's card as the show also features a tag title defense and the WWE champion in action.

Already announced for the show are:

Last Chance Qualifying Gauntlet Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne

We know what the company has announced for Monday's show, but what else might fans expect?

A Phenomenal Return?

We have not seen AJ Styles on WWE television since his burial at the hands of The Undertaker in WrestleMania's Boneyard Match. Expect that to change this week as WWE bolsters the star power in Sunday's Money in the Bank match by inserting Styles into the fray.

The only question is whether the beating he endured at the hands of The American Badass necessitated a babyface turn or if he will continue his heel ways, complete with his unabashed arrogance. WWE's release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson eliminates his backup, leaving him on his own again.

That leaves Styles in a position to be a babyface. The lack of quality heels at the top of the roster does not.

If WWE opts to hold off on the Styles return, two alternative options are United States champion Andrade and the returning Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja popped back up on WWE television last week and was immediately treated like the former WWE champion he is, something he was not afforded prior to his absence with injury. What better way to rehabilitate his credibility than by entering him in a ladder match to determine what would, for all intents and purposes, be the next WWE or Universal champion?

Andrade has just been consistently excellent, and a ladder match would certainly suit his ability while giving him a boost as a potential long-term main event star.

Seth Rollins Gets One Over on Drew McIntyre

A week ago, Murphy returned to the side of The Monday Night Messiah, eating a nasty Claymore Kick meant for his mentor. This week, he battles Drew McIntyre in singles competition.

What should be an extraordinary match between the ropes feels more like an opportunity to earn Rollins some heat ahead of Sunday's match with McIntyre.

Look for the heel No. 1 contender to either interfere or attack after the match, delivering a stomp (or two) that leaves McIntyre flat.

With Rollins almost certain to be the sacrificial lamb in McIntyre's first pay-per-view title defense, he needs to be a bit stronger if there is any way that the casual audience is to believe he has a shot in hell of actually winning the title.

The Raw Women's Division Fights Back

Since returning from her double knee injury, Nia Jax has been a dominant force on the Raw brand. She has demolished everyone in her path, including both Shayna Baszler and Asuka on last week's show.

Ahead of the women's ladder match Sunday, look for The Queen of Spades and The Empress of Tomorrow to pay The Irresistible Force back for their suffering, proving the red-brand favorite is anything but a lock.

Baszler, in particular, could use a boost after her puzzling use a week ago. After looking like a monster of a competitor, hellbent of avenging her loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, she was an also-ran. Look for her to reassert herself as a favorite.