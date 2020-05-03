Watch Zion, Jayson Tatum, Elena Delle Donne Recreate 'Be Like Mike' Gatorade Ad

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan drinks some Gatorade during a news conference in Chicago, Aug. 8, 1991. Gatorade, owned by the Quaker Oats Co., announced that it has signed a long-term contract with Jordan to represent the company in advertising, promotions and public appearances. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)
Mark Elias/Associated Press

The Last Dance documentary has us all wanting to be a little bit more like Mike.  

Even professional athletes.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum helped recreate Gatorade's famous "Be Like Mike" commercial featuring Michael Jordan from the 1990s.

Willamson and Tatum each throw down dunks in the commercial, while Delle Donne unleashes a no-look pass.

The trio has provided a 2020 refresher course about one of the most memorable basketball commercials and jingles from the era of Chicago Bulls dominance.

Williamson, Tatum and Delle Donne all shot their own footage from their homes, further underscoring the reality that so many aspiring children and basketball players tried to replicate His Airness' moves growing up.

There can only be one Jordan, though.

