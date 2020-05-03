Michael Jordan's Children Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine Discuss 'The Last Dance' Doc

Omar Vega/Associated Press

Not surprisingly, being related to Michael Jordan has its perks when it comes to getting an advanced screening of The Last Dance.

Jordan's three oldest children, Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine, sat down with the Today show on Friday to discuss the popular documentary. Jeffrey said he was experiencing the series for the first time as each episode drops on Sundays. Marcus, on the other hand, revealed he's seen the first nine episodes.

Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine were born in 1988, 1990 and 1992, so they were all relatively young as Jordan enjoyed his successful run with the Chicago Bulls.

In Jasmine's case, it wasn't until well after Jordan retired for a second time that she began to understand the scope of his celebrity.

"It took a while," she said. "I was like 10, 11 years old when I finally just Googled him and was trying to understand why everyone was so obsessed, why everyone didn't think he just had a regular job like I did. It definitely took a minute for it to hit me, but no joke I Googled him and was like, 'OK, now I get it.'"

Jeffrey added that The Last Dance is allowing him to better understand some of the complexities behind the scenes during his father's career.

"The Dennis [Rodman] and MJ story—about the vacation—there's so many stories about the relationships with the players, as well as how Phil [Jackson] kind of brought them together that's really been new for me to hear," he said.

The competitive fire within Jordan on the court is readily apparent throughout The Last Dance, both in clips of older games and the interviews he gave for the documentary. Probably to the surprise of few, Marcus confirmed the five-time MVP was basically the same away from the court.

Perhaps some clips of backyard games between members of the Jordan family will make their way into the series.