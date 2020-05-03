William Byron Wins eNASCAR iRacing Race at Dover for 3rd Victory This Year

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - APRIL 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (Editors note: This image was computer generated in-game) William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, races at Richmond Raceway on April 19, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

William Byron claimed his third victory in four races on the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Dover International Speedway.

Byron has dominated the circuit, with no other driver claiming multiple checkered flags. Sunday's result came with relative ease as Christopher Bell was 0.301 seconds back in second place and third-place finisher Timmy Hill was nearly a full second (0.993) behind the winner.

The No. 24 car took four fresh tires during the final caution. The strategy was undoubtedly risky since he was forced to spend more time on pit road. He returned to the lineup in fifth place with 10 laps to go.

The gamble paid off as Byron surged into the lead after the restart and had a decided edge on the competition. Bell tried to make things interesting but couldn't bridge the gap on the final lap.

Last week's event at Talladega Superspeedway saw a number of massive wrecks, with Jeff Gordon at one point flying into the catchfence.

The Monster Mile was equally as unforgiving Sunday:

Video Play Button

The Pro Invitational Series shifts to Martinsville Speedway for next week's race. After that, the real thing is scheduled to resume. NASCAR announced Thursday it was planning to resume its 2020 season May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

