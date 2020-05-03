Michelle Wie West Talks Returning to Golf Following Childbirth Amid COVID-19

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

LPGA star Michelle Wie West, who announced in January she and husband Jonnie West were expecting their first child, acknowledged she "didn't see myself being pregnant during a pandemic" in an interview with Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols.

"At first there was no news on pregnant women getting (COVID-19) or pregnant women transferring the virus through the placenta to the kid," Wie West said. "But now that there are reports that it causes pre-term labor, newborns can get it, babies in the womb can get it—it's extremely nerve-wracking for sure. We've been extremely careful."

The LPGA Tour has been on hold since the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, which wrapped up Feb. 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 season isn't scheduled to resume until at least July 15 for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Wie West last competed in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June 2019 after a lingering wrist injury prematurely ended her year. In the event the pandemic hadn't suspended play, she told Nichols she probably wouldn't have entered any tournaments while pregnant.

"I would've loved the chance," she said. "Maybe for a future baby we can rethink it. But I think with this being my first one, I was extremely anxious to not do anything to put myself in extreme stress—glad that I can stay at home and put my feet up."

When she feels ready to return to the course, the 30-year-old expressed reservations about competing without a COVID-19 vaccine widely available since she'd have her child with her while traveling.