Penny Hardaway on Michael Jordan: 'He Lives for Speed...the Competitive Nature'

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Michael Jordan was known for his competitiveness throughout his career, but Penny Hardaway argued this went well beyond the basketball court.

The former NBA star recently discussed Jordan's mindset, via Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

"Michael definitely is (overdosed) on competitive nature. He’s always having to compete in every single thing he does. He lives for speed. He lives for the competitive nature. He’ll bet everybody in the (golf) group on every single thing. ‘I bet I can drive it farther than you. I bet I can hit it closer to the hole than you. I bet I can make this putt — $10,000 to your $1,000.’ I mean, that’s just who he is."

Hardaway was in the NBA from 1993-2008, earning his fourth All-Star appearance during the 1997-98 season that is the focal point of ESPN's The Last Dance documentary series.

Penny's Orlando Magic reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996, but the team was swept by Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Though he doesn't appear surprised by any discussion about Jordan's intensity in the documentary, Hardaway did add that Dennis Rodman's midseason hiatus in Las Vegas was "absurd."