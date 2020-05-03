Penny Hardaway on Michael Jordan: 'He Lives for Speed...the Competitive Nature'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Anfernee Hardaway #1 of the Orlando Magic handles the ball against Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls on December 13, 1995 at the United Center in Chicago, Illiniois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1995 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Michael Jordan was known for his competitiveness throughout his career, but Penny Hardaway argued this went well beyond the basketball court.

The former NBA star recently discussed Jordan's mindset, via Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

"Michael definitely is (overdosed) on competitive nature. He’s always having to compete in every single thing he does. He lives for speed. He lives for the competitive nature. He’ll bet everybody in the (golf) group on every single thing. ‘I bet I can drive it farther than you. I bet I can hit it closer to the hole than you. I bet I can make this putt — $10,000 to your $1,000.’ I mean, that’s just who he is."

Hardaway was in the NBA from 1993-2008, earning his fourth All-Star appearance during the 1997-98 season that is the focal point of ESPN's The Last Dance documentary series.

Penny's Orlando Magic reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996, but the team was swept by Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Though he doesn't appear surprised by any discussion about Jordan's intensity in the documentary, Hardaway did add that Dennis Rodman's midseason hiatus in Las Vegas was "absurd."

