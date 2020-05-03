Video: Michael Jordan's Greatest Dunks Reviewed by Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, More

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Rarely do you get to watch all-time greats discuss the greatest dunks of (arguably) the all-time great. With ESPN tripling down on all things Michael Jordan during The Last Dance, it's provided an opportunity to do just that.

Jalen Rose and Paul Pierce were among the people who reviewed some of the greatest dunks of Jordan's career in an ESPN video posted Saturday.

How many great dunks were there? Well, this video is 20 minutes long—so that many.

Come for the Jordan dunks. Stay for Michael Wilbon's hot takes on whether Zach LaVine, who some think is the greatest dunker in NBA history, lives up to the MJ hype.