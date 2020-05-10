5 Reasons Michael Jordan Would Have Eventually Made His MLB Debut

2 of 5

Enough about the business side of things.

Let's talk about how Michael Jordan would have fit on the Chicago White Sox roster.

In left field, veteran Tim Raines had just re-signed with the team on a three-year, $11 million deal during the 1993-94 offseason, and he was still going strong entering his age-35 campaign.

In center field, speedy Lance Johnson was in his eighth MLB season and fresh off a stellar 1993 in which he hit .311 and stole 35 bases while leading the AL in triples (14) for the third year in a row.

While those two spots were locked up, right field was a question mark.

Journeyman Darrin Jackson hit .312/.362/.455 for a 112 OPS+ with 10 home runs and 51 RBI in 403 plate appearances as the primary starter there in 1994. However, he was playing on a one-year deal, and he signed with the Seibu Lions of the Japanese League during the offseason.

Another one-year deal was handed to 32-year-old Mike Devereaux during the 1994-95 offseason, and he posted a solid 115 OPS+ with 10 home runs and 55 RBI in 92 games. With the White Sox out of the playoff race, he was flipped to the Atlanta Braves in an August waiver trade.

Would that have opened the door for Jordan to receive a late-season call-up?

Rookies Lyle Mouton and Mike Cameron handled the position down the stretch, with the highly regarded Cameron jumping straight from Double-A to the majors.

It's not out of the question to think Jordan, who likely would have been in Triple-A, would have been ahead of Cameron on the pecking order for a promotion.