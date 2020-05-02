Arkansas Derby 2020 Results: Division 2 Winner, Payouts and Order of Finish

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Pre-race favorite Nadal took down the second division of the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Saturday.

The victory gave trainer Bob Baffert wins in both Arkansas Derby divisions, as Charlatan took down the Division 1 field by six lengths.

Here's a look at the order of finish, payouts and odds for the race, which is run on a 1⅛-mile dirt track with a $500,000 purse.



Order of Finish

1. Nadal (4-5): $3.80, $3.40, $3.20

2. King Guillermo (5-1): $5,20, $4.20

3. Finnick the Fierce (60-1): $13.20

4. Farmington Road (6-1)

5. Wells Bayou (7-1)

6. Storm the Court (13-1)

7. Silver Prospector (6-1)

8. Code Runner (80-1)

9. Taishan (30-1)

Results and payouts via Daily Racing Form. Odds via final pre-race TVG listing on NBC Sports.

Nadal, who is named after tennis star Rafael Nadal, impressed with his performance, eliciting more talk of him being a Kentucky Derby favorite.

Elsewhere, King Guillermo, who is owned by former MLB star Victor Martinez, finished a strong second. A 60-1 underdog in Finnick the Fierce took third.

Nadal will receive 100 points on the Road to Kentucky Derby leaderboard. Forty will go to King Guillermo, 20 will head to Finnick the Fierce, and Farmington Road will get the last 10. Wells Bayou, who jumped out to an early lead before Nadal caught him from behind, finished fifth.

The top 19 or 20 horses on the leaderboard will earn spots in the Kentucky Derby. Nadal's win all but assures him of finding a spot in the field.

The Arkansas Derby field split into two this year because of an excess of entries in response to the postponement of the Kentucky Derby, which was supposed to occur Saturday but was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the one hand, it is the worst of times to be racing without fans in our grandstand," Oaklawn president Lou Cella said in part via a press release (h/t Mary Rampellini of Daily Racing Form).

"On the other, we have a large number of exceptional 3-year-olds wanting to run in our Arkansas Derby. We simply did not want to see anyone lose that opportunity.

"By maintaining some semblance of a racing program, at least we've been able to help horse owners, their employees, trainers, and jockeys while providing sport for racing fans across the country to enjoy."

Like Nadal, Charlatan also received 100 points for his efforts and should be entered in the Kentucky Derby, which is now scheduled for September 5.