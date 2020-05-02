Arkansas Derby 2020 Results: Division 1 Winner, Payouts and Order of Finish

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Charlatan entered the first division of the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby as a heavy favorite, and it was easy to see why as the three-year-old colt dominated from start to finish en route to a six-length win Saturday in Hot Springs' Oaklawn Park.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse broke ahead of the field out of the starting gate from the pole position and never looked back, finishing the race in 1:48.49, per Horse Racing Nation.

Here's a look at pertinent race facts, including the order of finish, payouts and Road to the Kentucky Derby points.

Order of Finish

1. Charlatan: $2.80, $2.60, $2.10

2. Basin: X, $5.20, $3.00

3. Gouverneur Morris: X, X, $2.40

4. Winning Impression

5. Anneau d'Or

6. Crypto Cash

7. Mo Mosa

8. Jungle Runner

9. My Friends Beer

All results via Daily Racing Form.

Charlatan's performance elicited a bevy of impressed responses on Twitter:

And Tim Layden of NBC Sports provided this note regarding a certain Triple Crown winner:

Basin edged Gouverneur Morris for second in the Arkansas Derby, which has a $500,000 purse for each division, per Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post.

Nine horses ran in Division I, and it's expected that nine more horses will run in Division II.

Oaklawn president Louis Cella explained why the race, which was delayed from April 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has two divisions. Jay Privman of Daily Racing Form provided the quotes.

"Because of our national crisis, we and the entire world of sports are in uncharted waters requiring unprecedented actions. We're trying to make the best of a very, very difficult situation. On the one hand, it is the worst of times to be racing without fans in our grandstand. On the other, we have a large number of exceptional 3-year-olds wanting to run in our Arkansas Derby. We simply did not want to see anyone lose that opportunity."

One hundred points toward the Road to the Kentucky Derby will be awarded to Charlatan. Basin will take 40 for finishing second, Gouverneur Morris gets 20 for winning third and Winning Impression rounds out the top four with 10 points.

Per Bloodhorse, the top 19 or 20 qualified horses with the most points will head to Kentucky. Charlatan is safely in that field after the win: Of note, only two three-year-olds had more than 100 points leading into May 2.

The 100-40-20-10 point system will hold for the Division II race, which will also be held without fans.